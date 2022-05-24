Taiwan tests 'new model' as Covid cases hit 80,000 a day from 15,000 for all of 2021

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Billed a Covid-19 success story as its economy boomed through the pandemic, Taiwan is now battling a record wave of infections as it eases restrictions that had kept outbreaks at bay to start life with the virus.

For the whole of 2021, Taiwan reported less than 15,000 locally transmitted cases. Now, it's registering around 80,000 cases a day - a startling reversal after the effectiveness of its long-standing zero-Covid policy won it international praise.

"We could no longer achieve the goal of zero Covid because it was too contagious," former vice-president Chen Chien-jen, an epidemiologist, said in a video released by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party on Sunday (May 22).

Most cases in Taiwan are of the less severe Omicron variant, with more than 99.7 per cent of cases exhibiting mild or no symptoms, he said.

"This is a crisis but also an opportunity, allowing us to walk out of the shadow of Covid-19 quickly," Dr Chen said.

Despite a peak of infection forecast for this week, the government is determined to end a policy that included largely closing its borders. It has relaxed restrictions, such as shortening mandatory quarantines, in what it calls the "new Taiwan model" - gradually living with the virus and avoiding shutting down the economy.

Unlike some countries where new case spikes overwhelmed medical systems and disrupted everyday life, Taiwan hospital beds earmarked for Covid patients are at 56 per cent occupancy.

Shops, restaurants and gyms remain open, and gatherings continue, with mandatory mask-wearing. Still, the island of 23.5 million people is recording 40 to 50 deaths a day, bringing its year-to-date total to 625 deaths. Deaths stood at 838 from 2020 through to end-2021.

Taiwan's approach stands in contrast with China, where strict measures to control outbreaks have led to the prolonged lockdown of Shanghai - a city of 25 million people - and movement curbs in numerous cities including Beijing.

Former vice-president Chen said Taiwan would be ready to reopen to tourists when 75 per cent to 80 per cent of the population had received a third vaccination shot. The rate currently stands at 64 per cent.

Taiwan is focusing on eliminating serious illness while easing disruptions, allowing milder cases to see doctors online with home delivery of oral antiviral products.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Monday (May 23) that Taiwan aims to keep the death rate below 0.1 per cent. The current rate is around 0.06 per cent and rising slowly.