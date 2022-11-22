Taiwan’s Kuomintang has a new star in founder’s great great-grandson

TAIWAN – Mr Chiang Wan-an was a teenager when his father sat him down to tell him about his heritage: he’s the great-grandson of Chiang Kai-shek, the Chinese Nationalist leader who fought Mao Zedong’s Communists forces before fleeing to Taiwan and ruled it with an iron fist.

Now the younger Chiang, who was a corporate lawyer in the US before entering Taiwan politics several years ago, is running for Taipei mayor in an election that could help restore the popularity of his famous ancestor’s political party, the Kuomintang (KMT). The once-dominant party, whose charter still calls for unification with China, has seen support wither.

Invigorated by Mr Chiang’s youthful image and moderate approach on China, a KMT victory in the election Saturday could help the party’s chances at a comeback in national elections. That could also sway cross-strait relations, meaning it’s being watched closely by Mr Xi Jinping, who secured his third term as leader last month.

“If Chiang wins, he could potentially revitalise the KMT by helping the party regain control of Taipei city and giving the party a prominent new political face,” said Mr Russell Hsiao, executive director of the Washington-based Global Taiwan Institute. “The results could produce cascading effects that would have important implications for the 2024 presidential election, and in turn, the situation across the Taiwan Strait.”

The election is being held after a spike in tensions between Taiwan and China this year, with the People’s Liberation Army conducting a barrage of drills around the island. In October, China’s Communist Party enshrined its rejection of Taiwan’s independence into its constitution and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that Beijing was trying to speed up its seizure of the island.

A meeting by US President Joe Biden and Mr Xi on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit this month appeared to ease escalation, but it’s unclear how long this will last.

Mr Biden has said the US would come to the island’s defence should it be attacked – something previous leaders have avoided expressing explicitly for fear of provoking China.

Safe choice in uncertain times

Many voters, particularly older generations with an affinity for the KMT, see Mr Chiang, 43, as the safe choice in these uncertain times. While he may lack the political experience of his main opponent Chen Shih-chung, the 68-year-old former Health Minister and candidate of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, Mr Chiang has gained a steady, if unremarkable, reputation as a lawmaker since winning a seat in 2016.

Although issues in the upcoming ballot are mostly local, voters and political analysts say security concerns are at the top of people’s minds.

“All I care about now is that I don’t want to see war happening in my life,” said Ms Kathy Wang, a retired 70-year-old. She comes from what many Taiwan people describe as a “blue” family of KMT supporters, with connections to China.

“I think the ruling party should help us seek peace with China, not war. There is no prosperity without peace,” she said.

While polls have shown a majority of Taiwanese people are happy to maintain the status quo rather than seek unification or independence, her support for the KMT puts her in the minority.