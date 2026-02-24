Straitstimes.com header logo

5.6-magnitude earthquake rattles Taiwan, no reports of damage

The quake briefly shook buildings in the capital, Taipei and had a depth of 66.8km, the weather administration said.

TAIPEI – A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of Taiwan’s north-eastern county of Yilan on Feb 24, with no reports of damage.

The quake briefly shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 66.8km, the weather administration said.

The fire department said the quake’s epicentre was 16.9km from the county government seat and in coastal waters.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3-magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999. REUTERS

