Taiwan protesters gather as Bill aimed at curbing President’s powers moves ahead

TAIPEI – Protesters took to the streets in Taiwan as opposition lawmakers proceeded with a Bill intended to curtail the powers of the new President, Mr Lai Ching-te.

Thousands of people protested outside the legislature in Taipei on May 24, and more were expected over the next few hours. Demonstrations were also forming in at least six other cities around the island of 23 million people.

The protesters, many of them backers of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), are angry about legislation put forward by opposition parties that would expand lawmakers’ powers to investigate.

The opposition Kuomintang (KMT), China’s preferred negotiating partner in the chipmaking hub, was pushing to finalise the amendments as early as May 24.

The changes would tighten Parliament’s oversight of Mr Lai’s government by expanding lawmakers’ investigative abilities to summon people from a range of backgrounds, including the President, to answer their questions.

Individuals could be subject to fines and criminal punishment if they are found in contempt of the legislature.

The DPP said the amendments could become a tool for the opposition to tie Mr Lai’s government down in battles with the legislature during his four years in office. It could also impair his ability to enact policies.

The KMT said the ruling party is standing in the way of badly needed reforms.

The battle adds to the pressures on Mr Lai, who took office on May 20. China’s military is holding a second day of drills around the island – the most expansive exercises in a year.

Beijing sharply criticised his inaugural address, saying it “sent a dangerous signal of seeking independence”.

It also condemned US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for congratulating Mr Lai, sanctioned a former US congressman who supported Taipei and hit US defence companies with symbolic sanctions. BLOOMBERG