Tainted liquor kills 114 in India's Assam state: Report

MUMBAI (BLOOMBERG) - A total of 114 people, mostly tea-plantation workers, have died in last three days in India's northeastern state of Assam after drinking tainted liquor, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported.

Police detained 10 people in relation to the poisoning, said Mukesh Agarwal, additional director general of Assam police, told the newspaper.

Three of those involved were hospitalised after they too consumed the liquor, while five others, who were distributors, died, the paper said. The police has identified at least 17 other sellers, it said.

The poisoning came to light after four people from Halmira Tea Estate in Golaghat district died on Thursday night. Seventy-one residents of Golaghat and 43 of Jorhat district have been killed after consuming a local brew called "sulai" made from fermented rice or jaggery mixed with other ingredients.

The state's Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has announced a payment of 200,000 rupees (S$3,800) each to the families of those killed and 50,000 rupees for victims undergoing treatment.

Less than two weeks ago, about 100 people died in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand from consuming tainted liquor.