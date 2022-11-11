Syed Saddiq declares net assets worth $570,000, including two pet cats

MUAR - Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman became the first candidate in his party to declare his assets, which also includes the value of his two pet cats.

The founder of the youth-based party, Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), declared his assets amounting to about RM2.81 million (S$837,395) as of Sept 30, 2022, with total liabilities of RM909,267. That leaves his net assets at around RM1.91 million.

He disclosed how the assets were accumulated from income and investments.

The 29-year-old also revealed his prized valuables, including a second-hand bicycle and his cats Toby and Meow Meow.

“When we were serving in the Cabinet, we were asked to declare any gifts which value would be above RM500,” he said in a press conference on Thursday.

“Since I got my cats in 2018 as gifts from my brother and a friend, I am declaring them as well because the felines are invaluable to me.”

The former youth and sports minister is defending the Muar parliamentary seat in the upcoming general election. His party Muda will align with the federal opposition Pakatan Harapan this time.

He added that he has instructed the other five Muda candidates to declare their assets.

Asked about the people’s reception to Muda, he said the response was positive as the party offers solutions and new ideas to address issues. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK