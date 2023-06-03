Sweltering heat in Vietnam’s north sparks power cuts

HANOI – Hanoi residents flocked to the Vietnamese capital’s air-conditioned shopping malls on Saturday to escape power cuts at home, as the electricity grid struggled to cope with the high demand caused by soaring heat.

Vietnam is one of many countries across South and South-east Asia experiencing record-high temperatures in recent weeks.

As the temperature rose to 36 deg C, Mr Bui Manh Duc Tai and his napping girlfriend were among those at the Aeon shopping mall trying to escape the blistering heat.

“Our home has been without power since this morning. We came here for some cool air,” Mr Tai told AFP.

In another corner, student Nguyen Minh Thu sat on the floor trying to finish an assignment on her laptop.