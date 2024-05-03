Sweeter mangoes, quality durian: Fruitful harvest expected amid heatwave in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – The uncomfortable, even hazardous, heatwave currently gripping South-east Asia has some of Malaysia’s fruit farmers anticipating bountiful harvests in the coming months, but the output of the country’s key cash crop, oil palm, is expected to take a hit.

The durian industry is expected to have a bumper crop, in particular for the famous Musang King variety. And scorching temperatures are likely to enhance the quality of Malaysia’s most famous mango, the Harumanis.

Durian trees need very hot weather to bloom, said Datuk Paul Mak, managing director of durian plantation, products and retail company Brighthill Synergy.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department said the heatwave began on Nov 11, 2023, due to the El Nino phenomenon.

Mr Mak has noted about 50 per cent more flowering on his durian trees, he told The Straits Times. This holds “promising” potential for a higher fruit yield in the March to August durian season.

However, other farmers have told the media that they expect the durian season to stretch until October, seeing that the fruits are maturing more slowly and the trees are blooming over a longer period due to the heat.

Intense heat also forces the trees to absorb more nutrients and fertiliser in their surroundings as a natural survival mechanism, Mr Mak explained. This generally leads to fruits with better aroma, flavour, colour and texture.

But the profusion of blooms is also at risk of drying up – or getting damaged by wind or rain – before they turn into fruit.

“Our current challenge right now is to ensure that our trees will receive enough water, or they will obviously dry up and die. We will be more certain of the productivity level this month,” said Mr Mak, who added that if the trees are not cared for properly, the hot, dry season could result in fruits with “burnt” flesh.

The industry veteran, who has worked with durians since 2008, said that it usually takes 120 days for the fruits to ripen from the flowering stage.

A more bountiful harvest, however, is known to bring down prices. The best grade of Musang King was sold for RM20 (S$5.70) to RM30 per kilogram during 2023’s bumper crop, down from a previous high of RM50 to RM70 per kilogram.

Similarly, Malaysia expects a higher yield of even sweeter Harumanis mangoes this year.

The signature agro-product of Malaysia’s northernmost state Perlis, this species thrives in hotter conditions. And the region is recording average temperatures of 35 to 37 deg C, about 2 deg C higher than in 2023.