Suu Kyi charged with illegally importing walkie-talkies

Ms Aung San Suu Kyi, the Myanmar civilian leader deposed by the military in a coup on Monday, was charged yesterday with the offence of having illegally imported at least 10 walkie-talkies without the proper licence.

The violation of Myanmar's export and import law can be punishable by up to three years in prison and/or a fine.

Meanwhile, ousted president Win Myint was accused of breaching the Natural Disaster Management Law, which carries a maximum jail term of three years.

They will be remanded until Feb 15 pending further investigation.

Doctors and medical staff at multiple hospitals across Myanmar announced yesterday that they were walking away from all non-emergency work to protest against the coup.

Outside the country, thousands of Myanmar demonstrators gathered outside Japan's Foreign Affairs Ministry in Tokyo (photo), demanding that Japan take a harder stance against the coup.