Sustainable Indonesian start-ups get funding boost after inclusion in UN database

BALI - Indonesian start-ups deemed to be helping their country meet its sustainable development goals (SDGs) have been included in a United Nations (UN) database aimed at tapping private investors as cash-strapped governments struggle to cushion the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic

Countries including Indonesia face a massive shortfall in funding if they hope to meet by the end of the decade the 17 SDGs they signed onto in 2015, including ending hunger, shifting to renewable energy, and promoting gender equality.