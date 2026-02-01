Straitstimes.com header logo

Suspended cop ‘Inspector Sheila’ nabbed for disturbing peace at Thaipusum event in Malaysia

“Inspector Sheila” was remanded for one day before being released on bail on the same day.

PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

GOMBAK – A suspended policewoman, better known as

“Inspector Sheila”

, was arrested for allegedly disturbing public order during the Thaipusam celebrations at Batu Caves on Feb 1.

Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail said Sheila Sharon Steven Kumar was arrested and remanded for one day.

He said the arrest stemmed from an altercation between the woman and several traders near the temple at 4am, prompting police to take action to prevent the situation from escalating.

She was remanded for one day before being released on bail on the same day, he added.

Earlier in the day, a video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the woman being detained by two police personnel while expressing her dissatisfaction over the arrest.

He said police took action to prevent the situation from escalating and to ensure public order was maintained during the celebrations.

Meanwhile, he said several other police reports were lodged during the Thaipusam celebrations, but all involved minor incidents and were successfully brought under control. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

