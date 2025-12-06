Suspected tiger attack behind dead, missing cattle near Chemor, say Perak cops

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

IPOH - Several cattle were found dead and missing in a suspected tiger attack at Bukit Bangkong in Tanah Hitam, near Chemor.

Bukit Bangkong is about 20km from Ipoh. Chemor falls under the Tambun parliamentary constituency.

Perak police chief Noor Hisam Nordin said a livestock owner reported that several of his cattle were killed and missing.

He said the incident came to light when the owner lodged a report at the Tanah Hitam police station at about 6.30pm on Dec 5, stating that two of his cattle were found dead with bite marks, while five more were missing.

“Following the report, police personnel from the Tanah Hitam station and personnel from the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) were deployed to the area to conduct initial assessments and monitoring.

“Perhilitan has since installed camera traps at the affected site to verify the presence and movement of the tiger believed to be roaming in the area,” he said in a statement on Dec 6.

He said monitoring efforts would continue, with information to be shared among relevant agencies to ensure effective risk assessment, protect residents, and manage wildlife threats.

“The public is urged to channel any information immediately to the Tanah Hitam police station or Perhilitan to assist investigations and allow swift safety measures.

“I advise residents to remain cautious, avoid approaching forest fringes, and refrain from provoking wild animals for their own safety,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK