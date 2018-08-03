Suspected Singaporean con man who hypnotises victims arrested in Indonesia

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A man suspected of hypnotising people and claiming to be an oil tycoon from Singapore while robbing them has been arrested, Indonesian police said on Thursday (Aug 2).

"The suspect is being questioned by the Jakarta police," South Jakarta police criminal investigation unit chief Stefanus Tamuntuan told kompas.com

He said the suspect, identified as BS, may have been part of a group that had conned victims using varying methods.

Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said the Singaporean was arrested at the arrival gate of Husein Sastranegara Airport in Bandung, West Java, on Wednesday.

"Police have also confiscated evidence, such as a Permata Bank cheque worth 1.3 billion rupiah (S$122,000) and one bundle of ownership certificates."

A 60-year-old woman reported on July 21 that she had been conned by the suspect, having lost 40 million rupiah. She handed over to police three closed-circuit television tape recordings, money and a business card with a Shell company logo printed on it.

The alleged victim's daughter said her mother had met a man claiming to be an oil tycoon who asked for directions and wanted to exchange foreign currency.

She said an older man had approached her mother and asked her to help the suspect and asked her to withdraw money from a bank in Cipulir, South Jakarta.

Another alleged victim has also come forward, claiming to have been cheated out of 70 million rupiah.