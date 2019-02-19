Suspect who brutally attacked woman in Malaysia MRT lift robbery arrested

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian police have arrested the suspect over the savage attack on a woman at the Taman Mutiara MRT station in the Kuala Lumpur district of Cheras on Feb 14.

City police chief Comm Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the suspect was arrested at a house at Taman Cheras at around 8.10pm on Monday (Feb 18).

"The 26-year-old suspect will be remanded to help with further investigations," he said adding that the case was being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code for causing hurt while committing robbery.

During the incident on Valentine's Day, a 48-year-old woman suffered multiple injuries, including bruises on her forehead, after she was savagely attacked by the robber in a lift at about 6.45am.

A CCTV recording that went viral shows the woman entering the lift, followed by the man, who then punched and kicked her repeatedly.

The assailant escaped with her MyKad, ATM cards and RM400 (S$133) in cash.