Suspect’s murder admission leads to multiple arrests in Subang

SUBANG JAYA - A suspect’s admission that he killed the husband of a woman he was having an affair with has led to multiple arrests in Malaysia.

In a statement on Saturday, Subang Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said that the man confessed to murdering a 25-year-old Indian national on Feb 2.

“The admission was made in Ampang Jaya and following that, a police team from the Ampang Jaya district questioned him. The suspect then showed where the victim was killed and where the body was buried,” he said.

The 30-year-old male suspect and the wife of the victim, who both are from India, were arrested on the same day.

According to the suspect, the victim was murdered at an old folks home in Subang Jaya and following this, a forensics team then found plastic sheets that they believe were used to wrap the body.

The victim is believed to have been slashed in the throat with a knife, reported China Press, a Chinese-language newspaper in Malaysia. A plastic bag containing human remains was also found buried on a hill slope behind the old folks’ home.

The suspect reportedly admitted the crime to his friend, who alerted the police on Feb 2.

“At around 2.30pm on Feb 3, three other women were arrested. The suspects are aged from 25 to 35 years old and are workers at the old folks’ home,” Mr Wan Azlan said, adding that the murder weapon has yet to be found.

Investigations showed that the suspect, the victim’s wife and the victim had also worked at the same old folks’ home.

It is believed that the victim was killed in May 2022. It is believed the motive behind the murder was because the victim had found out about the affair.

The body has been sent for an autopsy to identify the cause of death, China Press reported.

He added that investigations are being conducted for murder. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK