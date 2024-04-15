Suspect in KL airport shooting arrested in Kota Bharu

PETALING JAYA – Hafizul Harawi, the suspect in the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) shooting on April 14, has been arrested.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that Hafizul, 38, was arrested at around 3pm in Kota Bharu on April 15.

Hafizul was alleged to have fired twice at the airport, severely injuring a bodyguard before fleeing.

Follow-up investigations showed he had intended to shoot his wife, who runs a travel agency. She was at the airport to receive Muslim pilgrims returning from Mecca.

He and his wife were in the midst of a divorce, investigators said.

“This incident is unrelated to terrorist activities or groups and originated from a personal issue. The situation at KLIA is secure and under control,” Selangor police chief Commissioner Hussein Omar Khan had told reporters.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said Hafizul has had reports lodged against him since 2016.

He added that the suspect’s wife had made two reports for criminal intimidation, the latest in December 2023. She later hired bodyguards.

Mr Shuhaily said the police had also previously investigated the suspect for theft and impersonating a public officer. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK