Suspect in fatal shooting of three in Johor to be charged with murder on April 27

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Police investigations revealed that the suspect fired six shots using a semi-automatic shotgun.

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JOHOR BAHRU - A 71-year-old man who allegedly shot three people dead at a restaurant in Johor is expected to be charged with murder on April 27.

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said the investigation paper was submitted to the deputy public prosecutor’s office and the green light has been given for the suspect to be charged.

“We have obtained approval to charge the suspect at the Kota Tinggi court with three counts under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he told a press conference on April 24.

The offence is punishable by the death penalty, or between 30 and 40 years’ jail with up to 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Datuk Rahaman said investigations revealed that the suspect fired six shots using a semi-automatic shotgun, and six spent casings were recovered from the scene.

The victims were identified as a 37-year-old Vietnamese woman, who ran the restaurant, and two local male customers aged 61 and 63.

“We believe the shooting, which took place at the Taman Kota Jaya restaurant around noon on Sunday (April 19), was over a debt of about RM50,000 (S$16,092).

“The suspect had allegedly lent money to the Vietnamese victim in stages over the past three years. She was a widow running her late husband’s family eatery.

“However, there was no written agreement between them,” he said.

Mr Rahaman added that the suspect holds a valid firearm licence issued in Kuantan, Pahang, about 35 years ago.

The man, who owns agricultural land, is married with four children.

He was arrested at about 2pm on April 19, some 200m from the scene. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK