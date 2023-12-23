Suspect arrested after man found dead in Genting Highlands hotel with hands and feet tied

The body of a 51-year-old man was found topless with his hands and feet tied up in a hotel room in Genting Highlands on Dec 22.

A suspect has been arrested for the alleged murder.

Malaysian Chinese-language news outlet China Press reported that hotel staff had contacted the police after finding the man’s body in a hotel room.

The deceased is believed to be a security guard who was reportedly working for a loan shark.

China Press said the 45-year-old suspect, a Chinese national, had arrived in Malaysia on Dec 6 and lost RM50,000 (S$14,300) gambling at the casino. He then borrowed a similar amount from a loan shark and lost it gambling.

Unable to repay the money, he was detained in a hotel room by the loan shark and put under the watch of a security guard for three days.

China Press reported that on the morning of the incident, the guard had kicked the suspect, who was sleeping at the time, and demanded that he repay the money.

A fight broke out, and the suspect allegedly strangled the guard, using cloth strips, towels and belts to restrain him.

When he realised the guard was unconscious, the suspect performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him. He then informed medical staff, who confirmed the guard had died, China Press said.

The suspect was arrested on the spot and escorted to the police station for investigation.

China Press said the police are looking for two other suspects involved in the incident.