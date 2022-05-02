'Surprise' urban Malaysia floods drive pleas for climate action

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - The damaged furniture and mud-caked walls left by floodwaters have now been replaced or cleaned in Ms Elizabeth Chong's family home, but lost forever are old photos and documents that gave a precious glimpse into her ancestors' lives.

On the street in Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur where Ms Chong's family have lived for almost a century residents have coped with regular flooding for decades - but nothing prepared them for the devastation caused by rising waters late last year.

Ms Chong, who lives in a two-storey house with her disabled aunt and retired mother, was among more than 120,000 people displaced by heavy rains and severe flooding in mid-December and early January across Malaysia.

"We knew that it was raining constantly and we expected a flood - but not to that extent," the 22-year-old told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"The doors burst open. Water came in like crazy. All of a sudden it was chest high," said Ms Chong, an administrator for a pharmaceutical company and a part-time student.

Disasters in 2021 from extreme weather and natural phenomenon such as earthquakes resulted in a global economic loss of US$270 billion (S$374 billion), according to a March report by the Swiss Re Institute.

Floods alone accounted for 31 per cent of those losses, it noted.

Like many Southeast Asian nations, Malaysia suffers regular flooding during its annual monsoon season but such widespread destruction rarely occurs in the richest states, including the capital and neighbouring Selangor.

Urban areas across the region - already struggling to cope with booming populations, rapid urbanisation and crumbling infrastructure - now face heightened threats from climate change-driven storms, heatwaves, floods and forest fires.

Malaysia's recent floods - some in areas once considered immune to such damage - caused nearly US$1.5 billion in losses and were described by government officials as a "once-every-100-years" weather event.

But victims say the country's response to the floods was often slow and inadequate, and green groups are now calling on the government to introduce laws to cut climate changing emissions and boost emergency response and adaptation efforts.

"Floods occur every year somewhere, at some time in the country," said Mr Salleh Mohd Nor, a former president and senior advisor at the Malaysian Nature Society.

"To say that this (flood) is one-in-100-years is something I doubt ... with climate change the rains will be more frequent and torrential," he added.

Waiting for rescue

The last time deep floodwaters entered Ms Chong's terraced house - which sits near a river and in the shadow of a huge mall and fancy hotels - was in 2000. One of her earliest memories is of falling into floodwaters as an infant.

Renovations to the house over the years have included adding an additional floor, raising the structure by 0.6m, and installing a flood barrier.

Authorities also completed construction of a key drainage and road tunnel in 2007, to guard against flash floods in the capital and help ease traffic congestion.

But after more than three days of near-constant rain in late December, floodwaters rose in about three hours from a trickle in Ms Chong's home to touching the ceiling of the ground floor.

She and her family were forced to seek safety on the dry upper floor where, in darkness after the electricity was cut, she began frantically calling emergency services on her mobile phone. Nobody answered.