Surprise trip home turns tragic for three siblings in Pahang

LIPIS (BERNAMA) - Three siblings who wanted to make a surprise trip to their home village were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into the back of a lorry at KM19, Jalan Lipis-Merapoh-Gua Musang near Padang Tengku.

Mimi Suzaini Mohamed, 29, said she only got to know the plan of her siblings, Mimi Suziana, 39, and Norfasmida, 24, and Ahmad Faris, 16, as they were leaving for Kampung Keluat Baris, Kubur Besar in Bachok, Kelantan.

Norfasmida, who is on a break from the National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) in Pekan, was planning to return home and surprise her parents.

Mimi Suzaini said Norfasmida sent a WhatsApp message at 6.30am, informing her they had left for Bachok.

"At around 9am, I contacted Norfasmida to find out where were they but there was no reply," she said when met at the Lipis Hospital forensic unit here Monday (Aug 20).

Mimi Suzaini, who resides in Klang, said she felt uneasy as Norfasmida was usually quick to reply, and her calls to Mimi Suziana and Ahmad Faris were also unanswered.

Her hunch of something untoward was confirmed when she received the news of her siblings' death at 11.30am from a brother in the home village.

"We were planning to have a gathering during the coming Raya celebration after not meeting for almost a year. Norfasmida, being the most active one, had planned various activities for the family," she said.

Mimi Suziana, Norfasmida and Ahmad Faris were pronounced dead at the scene after their rented car crashed into a lorry at about 9.50am.

Also killed in the accident was Norfasmida's friend, Nur Farah Farahainsah Jaafar, 21, of Kampung Tok Sidi Meranti, Pasir Mas, Kelantan who was also a Pekan IKBN student.

"The lorry driver and his assistant escaped unhurt.

Mimi Suzaini said the bodies of Mimi Suziana, who was third in the family, Norfasmida (eighth in the family) and Ahmad Faris (ninth in the family) would be buried in their home village on Tuesday (Aug 20).

Meanwhile, a Pekan IKBN lecturer, Suriyati Abdullah, 37, described both Norfasmida and Nur Farah as being sociable and willing to help when called.

She said both victims were keen netball players and they had just completed an IKBN Sports competition in Pekan on Sunday (Aug 19).