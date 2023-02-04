Surge in ‘revenge travel’ as pent-up demand drives more Malaysians abroad

KUALA LUMPUR – Despite struggling with rising inflation on a daily basis, lawyer Karlina Mohd Salleh, 53, decided to take her two teenagers for a short break in Singapore over the long Thaipusam weekend on their first overseas holiday since December 2019.

“I can’t really afford it, but I feel bad for my kids as they have been through a lot, and they haven’t had a holiday for so long,” she told The Straits Times, adding that she scoured the Internet for the cheapest prices possible, given her shoestring budget.

Malaysians are travelling more than ever, despite higher air fares and a weak ringgit, and airlines are scrambling to meet the increase in demand from post-pandemic travellers desperate to make up for two years of coronavirus lockdowns.

Mr Rasulluddin Rahumathullah, senior manager at a currency exchange business in the affluent Kuala Lumpur suburb of Damansara Heights, said many of his customers are taking the opportunity to go abroad in case there is a fresh Covid-19 outbreak.

“China has reopened and people still have that fear of Covid coming back, due to the high number of cases there. So they are worried they won’t be able to travel if there is another lockdown,” he told The Straits Times.

He said the most commonly bought currency is the British pound, as many of his customers have second homes in the United Kingdom, or children studying there.

The second most popular destination is Saudi Arabia, which draws pilgrims as well as tourists, who can take advantage of tourist visas now issued by the government.

“All these contribute towards the booming of currency sales. Last year, there was no activity at all until April when Malaysia reopened its borders,” said Mr Rasulluddin.

Other popular currencies are the Japanese yen, which has weakened since the pandemic, the United States dollar, Thai baht and the Indonesian rupiah.

A spokesman for user review platform Tripadvisor, Skye Ferguson, told ST: “Malaysians are certainly keen to return to international travel and demand (for bookings) has tripled over the last year.”

Cities popular with Malaysians on the platform are Bangkok, Singapore, Hat Yai, Seoul and London.