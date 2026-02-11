Surakarta landfill crisis highlights Indonesia’s growing waste problem

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Some residents have even been forced to temporarily leave their homes as they were unable to endure the conditions.

SURAKARTA, Indonesia - Residents have complained of foul odors and air pollution as the waste crisis at the Putri Cempo landfill in Surakarta, Central Java, worsens, marking the latest in a growing number of regions facing waste emergencies nationwide.

Mr Andri Priyatno, head of a local neighborhood unit, said landfill operators have spent the past two months dumping waste in the eastern section of the facility, dangerously close to residential areas.