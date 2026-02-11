Straitstimes.com header logo

Surakarta landfill crisis highlights Indonesia’s growing waste problem

Some residents have even been forced to temporarily leave their homes as they were unable to endure the conditions.

SURAKARTA, Indonesia - Residents have complained of foul odors and air pollution as the waste crisis at the Putri Cempo landfill in Surakarta, Central Java, worsens, marking the latest in a growing number of regions facing waste emergencies nationwide. 

Mr Andri Priyatno, head of a local neighborhood unit, said landfill operators have spent the past two months dumping waste in the eastern section of the facility, dangerously close to residential areas.

