SURABAYA (JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - An eerie calm has descended on Surabaya after a wave of deadly terror attacks carried out by entire families, including children, rocked Indonesia's second-largest city.

Streets which are commonly jammed with cars in the city of more than 3 million people were nearly empty on Monday (May 14) afternoon.

Only a few vehicles were seen along the main thoroughfares in the city. Public places like shopping malls were nearly deserted.

"This road is usually crowded on normal days, especially during afternoons like this. Now, it's very quiet," a taxi driver named Tri told the Jakarta Post on Monday afternoon.

Silence also prevailed as the Post passed along the roads around Plaza Surabaya. Among the most popular spots in the area is the famous Submarine Monument on the western bank of the Kalimas River, but very few people were seen visiting the site.

Several terrorist attacks shook Surabaya on Sunday and Monday, killing 25 people, including 13 suicide bombers, and injured at least 41 others.

In the wake of the attacks, residents have been cautioned to remain on guard and maintain vigilant against terror by being aware of their surroundings and reporting any suspicious activities to authorities.

"Bonek Surabaya [supporters of the Surabaya Football Club] has also declared a fight against terrorism," said Tri.

Surabaya Mayor Tri "Risma" Rismaharini had declared Monday a day off for all elementary and junior high schools in the city, with a possible extension to Tuesday.

On Sunday evening, thousands of people gathered in downtown Surabaya to denounce terrorism. During the gathering, public figures told the people not to be afraid of terrorists.

GP Ansor, the youth wing of Nahdlatul Ulama, the country's largest Muslim organisation, called for unity in the fight against terror.

GP Ansor has also deployed its members to guard churches across Surabaya.

On Sunday morning, suicide bombers attacked three churches shortly before Sunday mass. The bombers were from a single family headed by Dita Oepriarto, who the police later identified as the head of the East Java chapter of the Jamaah Ansharud Daulah (JAD), the largest pro-Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in the country. Dita, his wife, two teenage sons and two adolescent daughters are reported to have died in the blasts.

Attempted bombings were also reported at two other churches, in which the bombs failed to detonate.

Hours after the three church attacks, another bomb went off prematurely at a Rusnawa low-cost apartment in Wonocolo, Sidoarjo, killing three members of a suspected terrorist family: the father, the mother and their eldest son.

On Monday morning, a third family reportedly attacked the Surabaya Police headquarters in another suicide bombing. The family's eight-year-old daughter survived the attack and was taken to hospital. Her parents and two brothers perished in the attack.