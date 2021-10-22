Supporters of Indonesia's presidential aspirants get cracking

Supporters of prospective candidates for Indonesia's next presidential election have begun campaigning to garner grassroots backing for them.

Although unusually early to do so - the election is not due till 2024 - a number of groups have publicly pledged their support for the various aspirants, a move that observers said was aimed at building up grassroots centres across Indonesia for their standard bearers.

On live national television, a group called the National Alliance for Indonesia's Welfare declared on Wednesday that it would ensure Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, 52, would run for the nation's highest office.

Similar moves had been made previously by supporters of other potential candidates such as Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, 52, and Parliament Speaker Puan Maharani, 48.

The group supporting the Central Java governor is aptly called Friends of Ganjar, while supporters of the Speaker are known as Puan echoes, an apparent reference to the tag line that her "struggle" to help others echoes across the nation.

All the groups have declared that they were not asked to take up the torch for their candidates, but analysts told The Straits Times that these citizen groups are usually directly or indirectly affiliated to those they are supporting.

"This is a phenomenon in Indonesia. It amounts to a show of force that the presidential aspirants they promote have strong grassroots support," Dr Djayadi Hanan of the Paramadina University told ST. "This is early campaigning by the hopefuls who intend to run in 2024."

Supporters of the individual aspirants from across the nation would establish contact with the group that made the declaration, fortifying a support base, said Dr Djayadi, explaining the benefit of these early moves.

He added that it was obvious the prospective candidates had to disavow the groups as they were incumbents in public office and should be seen to be focusing on their jobs rather than on their political ambitions.

Mr Dani Kusuma, an organiser in the Anies for President event on Wednesday, said his group would be holding a roadshow across the country to promote the Jakarta governor.

Mr Anies has always been among the top three in popularity surveys, thanks to his achievements which include integrating Jakarta's transportation system, building wider space for pedestrians and turning city parks into sought-after spots for residents to relax, said Mr Dani.

Mr Daddy Palgunadi, coordinator of the group that is supporting Ms Puan, said the grassroots had been "awestruck" by her humble and down-to-earth personality and her style of working quietly.

"She is never busy boosting her public image, nor does she promote herself on social media," Mr Daddy told reporters.

Mr Mazdjo Pray, an organiser behind a declaration to support Mr Ganjar, told Kompas TV that the Central Java governor had effectively tapped social media as a tool to help with his work.

"He is not reluctant to open up and let Central Java residents with a complaint send a Twitter message, which is often followed up by Mr Ganjar visiting the area with the problem," Mr Mazdjo said.