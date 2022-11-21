Supporters of Anwar’s coalition torn over PH getting in bed with the enemy, BN

KUALA LUMPUR - When photographs of leaders from Malaysia’s opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) and former ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) sitting together in apparent bonhomie went viral on Nov 21, supporters from both sides of the political divide must have been more than surprised.

Despite winning the highest number of parliamentary seats, PH’s 82 wins fell short of the simple majority needed to form a government. A pact with Umno-led BN, which won 30 seats, would help it meet the required threshold of 112 seats.