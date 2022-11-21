News analysis

Supporters of Anwar’s coalition torn over PH getting in bed with the enemy, BN

Hazlin Hassan
Malaysia Correspondent
Pakatan Harapan chief Anwar Ibrahim arriving at the Seri Pacific Hotel in KL for a meeting with Barisan Nasional leaders, on Nov 21, 2022. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Updated
Published
40 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KUALA LUMPUR - When photographs of leaders from Malaysia’s opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) and former ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) sitting together in apparent bonhomie went viral on Nov 21, supporters from both sides of the political divide must have been more than surprised.

Despite winning the highest number of parliamentary seats, PH’s 82 wins fell short of the simple majority needed to form a government. A pact with Umno-led BN, which won 30 seats, would help it meet the required threshold of 112 seats.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top