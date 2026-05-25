‘Super El Nino’ threatens Thailand with historic drought, heatwaves over 45 deg C

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A man shielding his face from the sunlight as he left a train station in Bangkok on April 29.

- Government agencies have placed Thailand under maximum environmental alert, warning that an intense “Super El Nino” phenomenon is set to trigger record-breaking heatwaves exceeding 45 deg C alongside the most severe drought in the country’s recorded history.

Meteorological and water management authorities issued critical joint declarations on May 25 , confirming that the country is entering an unprecedented dry spell.

The shifts are expected to disrupt agriculture, strain the national energy grid and trigger severe public health hazards over the coming months.

The crisis is driven by the Super El Nino phenomenon – an anomalous and dramatic spike in sea surface temperatures across the central and eastern Pacific Ocean that alters global weather patterns.

For Thailand, this translates into a significant suppression of cloud cover and monsoon rain, plunging the region into prolonged arid conditions.

Forecasters warn that the impending climate emergency will manifest across five critical sectors:

Unprecedented heatwaves: Ambient temperatures are projected to spike drastically, with peak anomalies consistently reaching between 42 deg C and 45 deg C across central and northern plains.

Severe water depletion: Reservoir levels at major dams and natural water basins are dropping at an alarming rate, threatening the supply of drinking water and agricultural irrigation.

Agricultural collapse: Major crop yields are projected to plummet in volume and quality, threatening domestic food security and rural economies.

Wildfires and toxic haze: Hyper-arid terrain has vastly increased the risk of spontaneous bushfires, compounding the country’s existing seasonal crisis with dangerous spikes in PM2.5 toxic air pollution.

Infrastructure strain: Public utilities are bracing themselves for unprecedented surges in electricity and water demand, threatening the stability of the national power grid.

The government has also earmarked dozens of provinces for emergency monitoring, including tourism hubs and industrial centres.

In response to the data, emergency services have published strict civil compliance guidelines to mitigate loss of life and resources. Citizens are being urged to implement maximum water conservation protocols and immediately cease all open-air burning of agricultural waste to prevent uncontrollable wildfires.

Public health officials have also advised vulnerable demographics – specifically the elderly, infants and outdoor labourers – to avoid direct sunlight during peak hours to prevent fatal cases of heatstroke.

“This intense drought and heat crisis requires immediate, collective mobilisation,” an official statement noted.

“Mindful resource management and stringent preparation are the only ways Thailand can sustainably weather the peak of this Super El Nino cycle.” THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK