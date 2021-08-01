Sumatran tigers at Jakarta zoo recovering from coronavirus

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Two Sumatran tigers at an Indonesian zoo are recovering from Covid-19 after they tested positive in mid-July 2021, the Jakarta government said in a statement on Sunday (Aug 1), adding that the authorities are trying to find out how they were infected.

Tino, a nine-year-old tiger, and Hari, 12, were tested for coronavirus after both showed flu-like symptoms, had trouble breathing and lost their appetite, the statement said.

The tigers have undergone 10 to 12 days of treatment and are gradually showing signs of recovery, Jakarta's head of the Parks and City Forest Office, Ms Suzi Marsitawati, said.

"Their appetites have returned and they are back to being active," she added, although both tigers remain under close observation.

She said the authorities are doing tracking and tracing to figure out how the tigers were infected.

"When the animals started to show symptoms, Ragunan Zoo was already closed due to emergency mobility restrictions," Ms Suzi said, referring to the Jakarta zoo.

She added that none of the caretakers and workers had tested positive with coronavirus around the time the animals were infected.

Indonesia has suffered the worst coronavirus toll in South-east Asia, with over 3.4 million infections and more than 94,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.