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Sumatran elephants run out of room as fires spread

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Between 1,320 and 1,635 Sumatran elephants are estimated to remain in the wild across Sumatra.

Between 1,320 and 1,635 Sumatran elephants are estimated to remain in the wild across Sumatra.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Wildfires in Sumatra have damaged over 530,000ha of habitat, threatening the survival of the critically endangered Sumatran elephants, whose population has declined by 45 per cent in 20 years.
  • Fire hotspots have surged from 74 in June to 2,851 in early September, worsening habitat fragmentation and squeezing elephant movements, especially in key conservation areas.
  • Fires overlap with plantations and development zones, increasing human-elephant conflicts and putting natural elephant corridors at risk, complicating conservation efforts amid climate change and deforestation pressures.

AI generated

JAKARTA – A surge in wildfires across Sumatra is putting critically endangered Sumatran elephants at greater risk of extinction, with hundreds of thousands of hectares of their habitat now affected by fires.

A new report by environmental group Geopix found that about 382,778ha of elephant habitat were affected by fires throughout August. Further fires affected 147,550ha between Sept 1 and 8 across 21 population pockets on the island, which accounted for around 7.06 per cent of the total elephant habitat.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.