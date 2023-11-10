Sulu sultan’s heirs withdraw claims to seize Malaysia’s diplomatic buildings in Paris

KUALA LUMPUR - A former sultan’s self-proclaimed heirs have withdrawn their claims on Malaysia’s diplomatic buildings in France, said Malaysia’s Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Azalina Othman on Thursday.

The Filipino heirs of the last Sultan of Sulu had previously set their eyes on the buildings, as part of their attempt to enforce a US$14.9 billion (S$20.3 billion) arbitration award against the Malaysian government, which Putrajaya had described as a “sham”, reported Free Malaysia Today.

The withdrawal by the heirs followed Malaysia’s successful appeal in June in a Paris court, which prevented the arbitration award from being enforced, said Datuk Seri Azalina, adding that the court has recorded the heirs’ withdrawal.

As at Thursday, neither the partial award nor the final award demanded by the heirs could be enforced in France, she said.

Ms Azalina also said that on Nov 6, the Paris court had annulled the order on the rising of a statue to be mortgaged against a Malaysian diplomatic building in Paris by the heirs.

“The outcome of the decisions on Nov 6 and Nov 9 ends the Sulu claimants’ efforts to seize Malaysia-linked assets throughout the world.

“They failed in attempts to touch assets that belong to Malaysia and we will not compromise on illegal and baseless claims,” said Ms Azalina.

Ms Azalina, who is London, is meeting lawyers appointed by the Malaysian government to challenge the third phase of the territorial claims by eight Philippine citizens.

“The government of Malaysia will continue to take all necessary actions to ensure that Malaysia’s interests, sovereign immunity and sovereignty are protected at all times by the Madani unity government,” she said.

Meanwhile, on Nov 6, the French court has also quashed its prior ex parte order authorising a statutory mortgage to be registered on three diplomatic buildings owned by Malaysia in Paris, said Ms Azalina.

The judge considered that it did not have the power to authorise such measures and ordered the heirs to pay €15,000 (S$22,000) to Malaysia as costs, said Ms Azalina.

The heirs have confirmed that they will remove the statutory mortgage, she added.

“In light of these developments, the Malaysian government is confident that the ultimate annulment of the purported final award by the Paris Court of Appeal is only a matter of time, and is making every effort to secure that result as quickly as possible,” said Ms Azalina.

Previously, Malaysia had vowed to take all legal measures to protect its assets around the world.

The dispute stems from a deal signed in 1878 between two European colonists and the Sultan of Sulu for use of his territory in present-day Malaysia. It is an agreement that independent Malaysia honoured until 2013, paying the monarch’s descendants a token sum annually.

Kuala Lumpur stopped the payments after a bloody incursion in 2013 by supporters of the former sultanate who wanted to reclaim land from Malaysia.

The heirs of the sultan, who once controlled a territory spanning rainforest-covered islands in the southern Philippines and parts of Borneo island, say they were not involved in the incursion and sought arbitration over the suspension of payments.