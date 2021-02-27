Successful vaccine roll-out key to PM Muhyiddin's shot at redemption

KUALA LUMPUR - How Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's Perikatan Nasional (PN) government handles the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia as well as its economic fallout - which has been the top priority since he came into power on March 1 last year - will define the administration.

In the early days, the government was basking in high approval ratings for successfully flattening the infection curve after a partial shutdown.