BALI - On a recent weekday at the Denpasar showroom for Indonesian electric vehicle (EV) brand Selis, sales representative Kadek Dharma saw few customers for the company’s top-of-the line two-wheeler E-Max.

“Weekends can be busier. Usually it’s just me,” the 24-year-old told The Straits Times, declining to say how many orders he takes during an average week. “It’s possible to order online too.”