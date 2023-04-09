Sub-zero temperatures on Sabah’s Mount Kinabalu lead to icicle formation

KOTA KINABALU - Sub-zero temperatures have been recorded on the summit area of Sabah’s Mount Kinabalu, causing the formation of icicles on Malaysia’s highest peak.

According to the Sabah Parks Facebook page, temperatures of between -3 deg C and -5 deg C were recorded at the peak of the mountain between 2.30am and 7am on Saturday.

It said this caused liquid on rocks and trees to freeze and subsequently form ice shards, icicles as well as some snow.

These formations were discovered from the Panalaban substation, which is the last pit stop before the ascent to Low’s Peak, at over 3,200m above sea level, up to the summit point.

“The surface of granite stones is slippery because of the ice formations. May all climbers exert caution throughout their climb and descent from the mountain.

“So far, all climbing activities are smooth and under control. No emergencies or accidents have been reported,” Sabah Parks added.

It added that chances of acute mountain sickness (AMS) were more likely during cold weather.

The post drew the attention of netizens, with some reporting that the cold was also felt at the foothills of the mountain.

“No wonder it was so cold in our home in Kampung Kiau Teburi, there was ice up there (on the mountain),” said Ms Rossiti Karim, referring to one of the villages on the foothills.

Mr Mat Adie Rxs, on the other hand, offered a word of advice to climbers as well as porters to be extra careful when going up and down the 4,095m-high mountain.

This is not the first time ice has formed on Mount Kinabalu as it had been reported almost every year previously, especially during the drought season, particularly early in the year.

Last February, several climbers shared several online photos of ice formations following similar temperatures being recorded at the summit.

Nonetheless, Mr Brandon Young, who has climbed the mountain several times, said it was still an amazing feeling to have ice and snow on Mount Kinabalu.

“You would have to travel far just to see such things, so why not have it here in our own backyard, even if it only occurs at certain times of the year for short periods,” said the restaurant owner. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK