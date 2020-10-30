Wages

Study to help low-income workers

Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said it aims to give recommendations by early 2022.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
A new tripartite work group will study how to increase the wages of more low-income workers and improve their well-being. Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said it aims to give recommendations by early 2022.

