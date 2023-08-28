Students, civil servants to study and work from home as Jakarta prepares for Asean Summit

JAKARTA - Students in parts of the Indonesian capital will do their schooling from home, and more civil servants will also work remotely for a few days as the city prepares to host the 43rd Asean Summit and other related summits from Sept 2 to 7.

From Sept 4 to 7, more than 700 schools in South and Central Jakarta will have to implement distance learning, Acting Governor of Jakarta Heru Budi Hartarto said on Wednesday.

Mr Heru Budi told reporters at Jakarta’s City Hall that the move aims to reduce traffic congestion during the summit.

General traffic on several roads in the vicinity of the Jakarta Convention Center, where the summit is to be held, will be diverted or blocked to allow for the smooth movement of Asean leaders and delegates.

The acting governor on Saturday also announced that for the duration of the summit, 75 per cent of the city’s civil servants will have to work from home.

At the moment, half of Jakarta’s civil servants work from home, a policy implemented earlier in August to help combat the worsening pollution in the city.

Exemptions to the policy will be made for those working in certain public services, such as in hospitals.

Mr Heru Budi has appealed to the private sector to follow the government’s example and implement similar work-from-home policies where possible.

Over the past few weeks, members of Indonesia’s Presidential Secretariat have met with several business associations to discuss this.

The city has been busy preparing for the summit, with banners erected on billboards, as well as at the side of roads and public transport nodes.

At the site of the iconic Selamat Datang (Welcome) monument in the city centre, a large structure bearing the words “Asean Indonesia 2023” has been put up.

These words light up at night and can be seen from the many malls, hotels and office buildings in the vicinity.

Secretary of the Ministry of State Secretariat Setya Utama said on Friday that all preparations, including logistical arrangements and putting up the decorations, will be completed by Sept 3.

Besides the meetings at the convention centre, a gala dinner is planned for Asean leaders at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) City Forest, an urban green space near the city centre.