Straitstimes.com header logo

Strong quake hits off eastern Malaysia

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The epicentre of the quake was located less than 100 kilometres northeast of the coastal state capital Kota Kinabalu.

The epicentre of the quake was located less than 100 kilometres northeast of the coastal state capital Kota Kinabalu.

SCREENGRAB: USGS

Google Preferred Source badge

KUALA LUMPUR - A strong 7.1-magnitude quake struck early on Feb 23 off Malaysia’s Sabah state on Borneo island, US seismologists said.

The epicentre of the quake was located less than 100 kilometres northeast of the coastal state capital Kota Kinabalu at a depth of 619.8 kilometres, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake struck at 12:57 am (1657 GMT Sunday).

The USGS rated the likelihood of casualties or damage as low, and the US Tsunami Warning Center did not issue an alert, saying the depth of the quake meant tsunami activity was not expected.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department said it would “continue to monitor the situation closely,” putting the quake’s magnitude at 6.8.

It said tremours were felt on Sabah’s west coast and in several areas of Sarawak state. AFP

More on this topic
Deadly Sumatra flooding triggers memories of Indian Ocean tsunami
Tremors felt in Penang following Sumatra quake
See more on

Malaysia

Earthquakes

Natural disasters

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.