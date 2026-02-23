Strong quake hits off eastern Malaysia

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - A strong 7.1-magnitude quake struck early on Feb 23 off Malaysia’s Sabah state on Borneo island, US seismologists said.

The epicentre of the quake was located less than 100 kilometres northeast of the coastal state capital Kota Kinabalu at a depth of 619.8 kilometres, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake struck at 12:57 am (1657 GMT Sunday).

The USGS rated the likelihood of casualties or damage as low, and the US Tsunami Warning Center did not issue an alert, saying the depth of the quake meant tsunami activity was not expected.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department said it would “continue to monitor the situation closely,” putting the quake’s magnitude at 6.8.

It said tremours were felt on Sabah’s west coast and in several areas of Sarawak state. AFP