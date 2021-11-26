Strong earthquake of 6.1-magnitude strikes India-Myanmar border region

YANGON (REUTERS) - A shallow and strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Myanmar-India border region early on Friday (Nov 26), but there were no immediate reports of damage.

According to India's National Centre for Seismology, the quake was at depth of 12km, and was about 140km away of Aizawl in north-eastern India.

It was felt in Chittagong in Bangladesh and as far away as the east Indian city of Kolkata, some 450km from Aizawl, according to witness accounts posted on the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre's (EMSC) website and by users on Twitter.

"Very strong," one such witness posted on EMSC from Chittagong, which is about 184km west of the quake's epicentre.

Tremors were felt across states in north-eastern India and major cities in Bangladesh, according to EMSC and India's earthquake monitoring agency.

EMSC pegged the temblor's magnitude at 5.8, after having earlier given it a magnitude of 6.0.