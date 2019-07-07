Strong 6.9 magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia: USGS

JAKARTA (AFP, XINHUA) - A strong magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off Indonesia on Sunday (July 7), triggering a tsunami warning.

The shallow quake struck at a depth of 24 kilometres and was centred in the Molucca Sea between north Sulawesi and north Maluku, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, which put the magnitude at 7.1, issued a tsunami warning for coastal communities nearby.

“This quake has a potential to trigger tsunami and we have issued a warning for that. However, the potential is small,” Bayu Pranata, an official of the agency, told Xinhua.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is regularly hit by earthquakes.