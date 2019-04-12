Indonesia issues tsunami warning after magnitude 6.8 quake off Sulawesi

JAKARTA (REUTERS, AFP) – A tsunami warning issued on Friday (April 12) urging people to evacuate to higher ground after a 6.8 magnitude quake struck off Sulawesi island in Indonesia has been lifted, the country’s geophysics agency said.

The warning was in place for about 40 minutes.

Indonesia suffered its highest death toll in natural disasters in more than a decade last year, following two major tsunamis and several earthquakes, with more than 3,000 killed in Palu, also in Central Sulawesi, the site of Friday’s earthquake.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which hit 280km south of the province of Gorontalo at a depth of 43km, the geophysics agency added.

The quake was “strong and long lasting”, Gina Saerang, a resident of Manado, the capital of North Sulawesi province, several hundred kilometers from the epicentre, said on social media.

Indonesia is one of the most disaster-prone nations on Earth due to its position straddling the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates collide.

The sprawling archipelago is also lined with over 100 volcanoes.

Gempa 6,9 SR berpusat di 85 km barat daya Banggai Sulteng. BMKG melaporkan gemppa berpotensi di Kab Morowali dengan status Waspada.



Guncangan gempa dirasakan kuat di Kota Palu, Kab Luwu, Morowali dan Banggai. Sebagian warga evakuasi. pic.twitter.com/ByzNqhlOGY — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) April 12, 2019

BMKG telah menyatakan peringatan dini tsunami yang disebabkan oleh gempa magnitudo 6.9 SR pada 12/4/2019 pukul 18:40:49 WIB, telah berakhir. Sebagian warga masih evakuasi ke tempat lebih tinggi. pic.twitter.com/POYtx4H9Zq — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) April 12, 2019

At the end of last year, an erupting volcano in the middle of the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra islands killed more than 400 people.

This story is developing.