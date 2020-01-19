Strong 6.0 quake hits Indonesia's Papua

JAKARTA (AFP) - A strong 6.0 magnitude earthquake shook Indonesia's easternmost region of Papua on Sunday (Jan 19), the United States Geological Survey said.

There was no tsunami warning accompanying the quake which struck inland 158km from the provincial capital Jayapura at a shallow depth of almost 34km, USGS said.

The South-east Asian archipelago is one of the most disaster-prone nations on Earth.

In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.