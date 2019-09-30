Strike by jeepney drivers, operators prompt school and court suspensions in Manila

MANILA (BLOOMBERG, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Local governments in some areas in Metro Manila, its neighbouring provinces and parts of central Philippines have suspended classes for Monday (Sept 30) amid a strike planned by transport groups.

The groups are opposing a programme to modernise the country's fleet of public utility vehicles and totally phase out jeepneys by 2020. The programme requires 15-year-old vehicles to be compliant with Euro 4 standards to cut off harmful emissions.

Around 240,000 jeepneys and 80,000 public utility vehicles will be affected by the plan.

More than 400,000 jeepney and minibus drivers are expected to take part in the strike, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, quoting the head of one of the transport groups involved.

The Supreme Court also suspended work for Monday in all courts in the Philippine capital due to the strike.