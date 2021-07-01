Malaysia to impose stricter lockdown with 8pm curfew in parts of KL, Selangor as Covid-19 cases soar

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia will impose a stricter lockdown on several localities in its most populated state Selangor as well as districts surrounding its capital Kuala Lumpur beginning Saturday (July 3) as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

The enhanced movement control order (EMCO), which includes an 8pm curfew, will be in force until July 16.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said such a move is needed given the rise in Covid-19 cases, especially in the Klang Valley.

"Selangor recorded an average of 1,800 to 1,900 cases daily, while Kuala Lumpur has between 600 to 1,000 cases daily.

"All districts in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur recorded Covid-19 case incidents of more than 12.1 per 100,000 residents," he said in a statement on Thursday.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri also noted that the infectivity rate, referred to as the R-naught number, remained at 1.0 and had not shown a downward trend despite a nationwide lockdown since June 1.

Malaysia reported 6,988 new daily cases and another 84 deaths on Thursday.

"This is a worrying situation when we take into account the density of residents and spread of three new variants which are much more dangerous," he said.

Roads in areas affected by the EMCO will be closed, with all entry and exit points guarded by the police.

Only one person from each household is allowed to leave the home to purchase necessities, and travel is limited to a 10km radius from home.

Affected areas include the densely-populated suburbs of Petaling, Damansara and Ampang in Selangor, as well as Wangsa Maju and Lembah Pantai in Kuala Lumpur.