Street life: Manila's homeless find shelter in pushcarts

MANILA - Like thousands of homeless people in the Philippine capital Manila, Ms Maricel Abawag and her son used to sleep on flattened cardboard boxes laid out on footpaths. Then they got a pushcart.

Pushcarts, known as karitons, are a common sight in the city of more than 13 million people.

Often made from scraps of wood, the human-powered carts are used as shelter, storage and a source of income, such as collecting trash to sell to recyclers.

Ms Abawag, 44, received her pushcart in November 2020 from a Catholic brother.

About a year earlier Ms Abawag had “lost everything” when her partner was jailed for beating her. He died of a heart attack in custody.

She began sleeping on the streets while still breastfeeding her baby.

“If I were to look for a house we would need to pay rent,” Ms Abawag said.

“Then we would need to pay for electricity, water, rice and milk – I don’t have enough money.”

Nearly 50 per cent of Filipino families consider themselves poor, according to the latest survey by research organisation Social Weather Stations.

Many live in overcrowded slums or on the streets.

Mr Ed Billones, who donated the pushcart to Ms Abawag, said people without homes were often viewed as “lazy and addicts”.