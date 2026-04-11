Stray dog named Jon lends a paw to traffic cops in KL

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Some motorists slow down to give the traffic officers treats to give to Jon.

KUALA LUMPUR – For the last two years, a stray dog named Jon has been greeting motorists alongside traffic cops manning the stream of vehicles at the bustling stretch of Jalan Parlimen on weekday mornings.

The young, beige-coloured canine will “work” along with any traffic police officer on duty at the intersections that lead to both Taman Tugu and Bukit Aman here.

Affectionately referred to as Jon by the traffic officers and motorists, the origin of his name remains a mystery.

Most times, the sprightly dog stands loyally next to the officers as though he is part of the team.

Between 7am and 8.45am on April 10, The Star took a closer look at this unique bond, following videos that recently went viral over social media.

What emerged was a simple yet touching routine.

Whenever the officer is in action, the dog stays close by the officer’s side.

During traffic stops, the dog appears to take on a role of his own, trotting playfully between waiting vehicles as though “inspecting” them, before darting back to safety when the lights turn green.

At times, Jon lets out a bark at passing vehicles, only to be ­ushered back to the sidewalk with merely a simple hand gesture from the officer.

Whenever the officer changes to a different location within the intersection, the dog follows closely, even barking as if to catch the officer’s attention.

“He is always here on weekdays. We start duty at this junction about 7am, and most of the time, he is here before us,” said a traffic officer familiar with the canine.

Jon’s presence has also not gone unnoticed by the morning motorists.

Some even slow down to pass treats to the officer for Jon, who responds with eager tail wags and excited little hops as he is fed.

Others even stop their motorcycles by the side and give Jon a pat before continuing on their routes.

“Officers on duty also make it a point to bring some treats, just in case the dog shows up for duty,” quipped the officer.

While videos showcasing the presence of this four-legged companion have gone viral only recently, the dog has, in fact, been around since as far back as 2024.

“The dog was already around when I began duty here. In one way or another, we’ve actually seen it grow over the years,” the officer said.

“When our shifts end at about 9am, the dog leaves the area. We do not know where it goes or what it does during weekends. But whenever we return, it will be here, ready for action.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK