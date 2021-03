Ms Cho Lwin has gone back to Myanmar just twice in her 20 years of working in Thailand. But she lost her job shelling shrimp last year, and struggled for months to find employment in a Thai economy roiled by the coronavirus pandemic.

In January, the 46-year-old migrant finally gave up and registered with the Myanmar embassy to return home. She thought she could at least take care of her 75-year-old mother even if money was hard to come by.