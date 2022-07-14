Stormy G-20 ministers' meeting casts a pall over November's Summit

JAKARTA - If the Group of 20 foreign ministers' meeting on July 7-8 was anything to go by, the polite hallmark of diplomatic assemblies may end up supplanted by open hostilities at the high-level Summit in November.

Tensions spilled over as Russia's war in Ukraine overshadowed the two-day meeting. Top diplomats from the United States and Europe lambasted Russia for its invasion and for food and energy crises that ensued. Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov retaliated with a walkout and voiced his own recriminations to the press.