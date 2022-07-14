News analysis

Stormy G-20 ministers' meeting casts a pall over November's Summit

Indonesia Bureau Chief
Unlike in previous years, no group photos were taken and no final joint communique was issued, implying no consensus on goals was reached. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
47 min ago
JAKARTA - If the Group of 20 foreign ministers' meeting on July 7-8 was anything to go by, the polite hallmark of diplomatic assemblies may end up supplanted by open hostilities at the high-level Summit in November.

Tensions spilled over as Russia's war in Ukraine overshadowed the two-day meeting. Top diplomats from the United States and Europe lambasted Russia for its invasion and for food and energy crises that ensued. Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov retaliated with a walkout and voiced his own recriminations to the press.

