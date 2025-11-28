Storm Senyar set to hit 10 locations in Malaysia

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A motorcyclist passes by floodwaters at the town of Kangar in Perlis, Malaysia, on Nov 28.

- Tropical storm Senyar is expected to hit 10 locations in Malaysia, with continuous heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas for the next two days.

In an emergency media ­conference on Nov 27 , Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said this is the first time a tropical storm is reaching such strength.

The storm is predicted to affect Kedah, Penang, Perak, Pahang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor.

Perak, Selangor and Pahang are expected to be the worst hit by Senyar before it moves to the east coast.

“Based on projections from India’s Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre, the storm is expected to make landfall around the Perak-Selangor border, likely around midnight or after. The Klang Valley is an area of concern,” said Dr Mohd Hisham. Winds may reach up to 50kmh, he added.

“The storm may cause continuous heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas in most areas in the Strait of Malacca and many parts of Peninsular Malaysia once it enters our territory,” he said, adding that the situation is expected to persist until Nov 29.

He warned the public to ­prepare for more than 200mm of rain, noting that the rain reached only 120mm in the past few days.

The storm was located at latitude 3.6 degrees North and longitude 100.4 degrees East, and was expected to move eastwards at a speed of 9kmh, said Dr Mohd Hisham.

He said that while Malaysia is normally located outside the typical tropical cyclone pathway, the country has experienced two direct ­tropical storm events. Tropical Storm Greg hit Sabah on Dec 26, 1996, while Typhoon Vamei on Dec 26, 2001, affected southern Peninsular Malaysia.

“If we count today’s event, this is the third, and its uniqueness is that it is occurring in the Strait of Malacca – something that has never happened before. It has drawn not only local media attention but also international interest,” he said.

He added that MetMalaysia has issued ­weather advisories on the storm system since Nov 23 and the information, available on MetMalaysia’s website, is updated every three hours.

“Our monitoring area covers waters and land between the equator up to 20 degrees North latitude, and from 95 degrees East longitude (slightly west of Langkawi) up to 130 degrees East longitude (east of Sabah).

“Any tropical storm developing within this zone will trigger advisories or warnings,” said Dr Mohd Hisham. He added that MetMalaysia will continue monitoring through radar, satellite and analysis from tropical storm monitoring centres in India and Japan.

“We strongly advise fishermen not to go out to sea in the Strait of Malacca and the South China Sea, and avoid sea-based activities.”

He also noted that a strong typhoon in the region is affecting the movement of Senyar.

“A stronger storm draws a weaker one, which is why this storm is crossing from west to east. Without that typhoon, this crossing might not occur... Once the storm moves over land, it will weaken. It may intensify again when it reaches the South China Sea.

“It is expected to cross Selangor, Perak, Pahang and Terengganu, eventually joining the larger typhoon system in the South China Sea,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK