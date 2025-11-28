Storm Senyar: Selangor police on high alert with 1 death, 49 fallen trees reported

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A home surrounded by flood waters in Kangar in northern Malaysia's Perlis state on Nov 27, following days of heavy rain.

– Selangor police have mobilised all available assets and personnel as the state braces itself for the impact of tropical storm Senyar, which is expected to bring heavier rainfall on the evening of Nov 28.

State police chief commissioner Shazeli Kahar said early preparations had been under way since last week, including checks on logistics, equipment and manpower to ensure full readiness in line with current weather forecasts.

He added that police personnel across Selangor were now on maximum alert and were closely monitoring official updates from the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) as their main reference for subsequent action.

The storm has hit several Malaysian states since midnight on Nov 28. It felled 49 trees and caused one death in an early morning incident on Jalan Selandar-Machap, state news agency Bernama reported.

“Since last week, Selangor police have carried out early preparedness measures involving logistics and manpower,” Datuk Shazeli said. “We are also working closely with various agencies through established coordination mechanisms,” he added.

“Cooperation has been smooth so far and has enabled us to continue providing assistance to the public,” he said after attending a handover ceremony for the Shah Alam OCPD post on Nov 28 .

Mr Shazeli said Selangor police were not facing any operational issues on the ground and that all necessary equipment was in good condition and could be deployed at any time.

Among the assets mobilised were rescue boats and heavy vehicles used to assist residents in high-risk areas.

“For example, the police have deployed lorries to help transport SPM candidates to school through flood-affected routes,” he said. “We understand the difficulties faced by the community, and we are always ready to help.”

SPM refers to Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia and is the equivalent of the O-level certification in Singapore. It is taken by most students in the last year of secondary school.

He also advised members of the public to contact the police immediately if they encounter situations beyond their ability to manage.

“We are always with the community. If you need immediate assistance, call us. InsyaAllah (God willing) , we will continue to help,” he said.

Mr Shazeli added that all nine districts in Selangor were under close watch, not just specific locations, as the effects of a tropical storm could be widespread.

“Concerns are not limited to heavy rain or rising river levels, but also the possibility of controlled water releases from highland areas or dams that have reached capacity,” he said.

“This can contribute to rising river levels and potential overflow. Therefore, all districts have been instructed to remain on alert and take early precautionary measures.”

Tropical Storm Senyar weakened after making landfall along the Selangor-Negri Sembilan border just after midnight.

MetMalaysia director-general Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said the system has since been downgraded to a depression and is expected to continue moving eastward towards the South China Sea.

Earlier reports had noted that the storm was expected to bring persistent heavy rain and strong winds to the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia, raising the risk of several days of adverse weather. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK