Stop sending me gifts, says Malaysia PM Anwar

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has urged all parties to stop offering him gifts, saying that this culture must be stopped.

“I would like to remind everyone not to give me any more gifts and such practices must be discontinued,” he said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Datuk Seri Anwar said he appreciated the good intentions of all parties but such a practice was not compatible with the ethics of leadership and administration.

Mr Anwar recently came under scrutiny when he was pictured wearing a pair of black shoes, believed to have cost more than RM5,000 (S$1,537).

In a tweet, he explained that the shoes were a gift from the Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

“(The shoes) were a gift from Tuanku Sultan Johor two years ago. It’s fine if you want to question me, but avoid defamation,” he tweeted.