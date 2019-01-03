Stop politicising issues and focus on governing country, Johor Crown Prince urges Malaysian government

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim has urged the Pakatan Harapan government to stop politicising every issue and start governing the country.

"I really want the government to be successful," he said on his Facebook page on Thursday (Jan 3).

"I wake up every day hoping to be wrong. But, they keep proving me right. I did the same with the old government, and I'm doing the same now. No difference. Just wanting the best for the people.

"Some may not like what I say, but that's the challenge. To keep speaking up for the rakyat who can't."

Tunku Ismail said he did not mind if he was the "public enemy number 1", as he had been consistent and had always stood by his principles.

"Please... please start governing. Please stop fighting amongst each other, please stop politicising every issue.

"Sometimes, I get it wrong. Everyone makes mistakes. For the mistakes that I've made, I'm sorry," he said.

He said that everyone should reflect on 2018 and repent for the wrongs made, adding that 2019 should be made right.

"Let's politicise less. Let's popularise less over social media. Let's make better decisions. Let's cooperate and accept one another's space and duty.

"Let's serve the people and deliver the best for our country," he said.