Malaysian minister warns against activities inciting chaos after PAS parade with fake weapons

Malaysia’s home minister on Monday issued a warning to all quarters to stop any activities that could incite chaos, following a controversial parade by Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) members with fake weapons.

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said strict action will be taken against any elements that could threaten public order and harmony.

“The parade, which went viral on social media, has caused public unease,” he said in a statement, pointing out that with the upcoming election in several states, the political temperature is currently raised.

“I request everyone to take into account sensitivities and remain responsible to avoid actions that could result in an even more heated situation.

“Any activity accompanied by symbols in the form of weapons or military (elements) is inappropriate and will certainly invite public unrest,” he said.

He also noted that the parade was shown on a video clip, with background “nasyid” music in Arabic that clearly emphasised a war theme, and questioned whether the parade was meant to “inject the spirit of war”.

For the parade, Terengganu PAS Youth members were clad in mediaeval Islamic war costumes and armed with fake swords, spears and shields.

Several pictures on social media showed a pickup truck carrying a giant fake sword on its cargo-bed.